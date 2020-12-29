The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has allotted additional CARES Act funds for tribal members participating in food security programs.
All tribal members who enrolled Age 18-54 Food Security Program. All tribal members enrolled in the program will receive an additional $200 that will be issued on a new card that will be mailed to each participant’s address on file.
The tribe has also allotted additional funding for the Elder Food Security and the Disability Food Security Programs. All Tribal Members enrolled in the program will receive $200 per month in January, February, and March on the card that was originally issued to participants.
Tribal members in the Elder Food Security and the Disability Food Security Programs who have lost or disposed of their funding card can contact 580-916-9140 ext. 83814, 83822, or 83876 for assistance.
Additional funding has also been used for tribal members living in Mutual Help, Independent Elderly, LEAP or Affordable Rental Housing properties. Participants will have their January rent paid/waived prior to 12/30/2020.
For inquiries related to the Housing Assistance Programs, contact a property or rental manager or call 1-800-326-7521.
The programs are funded from a total of $200.8 million from the federal government through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress in March.
Money received by the tribe was split three ways with $112.8 million going to tribal member relief, $66.7 million going toward government operations stabilization, and $21.3 million toward future COVID-19 response.
