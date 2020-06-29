The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will now require masks for all visitors on casino properties beginning Tuesday.
The announcement comes after the tribe cancelled the 2020 Labor Day Festival earlier in the day Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the tribe, “The health and safety of our guests, associates and community is our top priority. Beginning June 30 at 8 a.m., all guests will be required to wear a face mask while visiting a Choctaw Casino location.”
All Choctaw Casinos in Durant, Grant, Pocola, McAlester, Broken Bow, Idabel and Stringtown, along with all Choctaw Casino Toos, were closed March 17 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All locations reopened June 1.
According to the tribe, all casinos and resorts will remain open 24/7 with enhanced cleaning measures. All Casino Too locations will continue to close daily for enhanced cleaning.
As of Monday, the 10-and-a-half counties of the Choctaw Nation had 314 active cases of COVID-19 with a total of 786 cumulative positive cases, 461 recoveries, and 11 deaths, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The tribe on June 12 stopped its daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers on social media that reflected COVID-19 numbers and testing within the Choctaw Nation. At the time of the last advisory, the tribe reported 384 cumulative positive cases and nine deaths in the tribal area.
The following is an overview of guidelines that are being followed at tribal casino properties.
Occupancy levels will be limited to protect the safety of associates and guests. If occupancy limits are reached, guests may be asked to wait outside the building until there is an opportunity to enter. If entrances are restricted, proper signage will be posted.
Casino Too locations prohibited smoking at all locations effective June 1.
Restaurant tables, slot machines and other social layouts will be arranged to ensure appropriate distancing.
Gaming positions will be reduced where necessary to promote guest and associate safety.
Table games/poker chair counts at tables will decrease for physical separation between guests, and tables in use will be staggered.
Approximately every other bar stool will be removed from use in all bars.
Self-service kiosks will be implemented at quick-serve venues where possible.
Guests who use a self-service drink stations will be asked to use a new cup each time.
The frequency of cleaning and sanitizing will be increased in all public spaces with an emphasis on frequent contact surfaces including check-in desks, bell desks, elevators, door handles, public restrooms, room keys, locks, ATMs, escalator handrails, casino cage counters, slot machines, table games, dining surfaces, kiosks and seating areas.
Hand sanitizer stations will be readily available in high traffic areas throughout our facilities. Associates are required to complete health attestations before they report to work each day.
Associates who exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 while on property are asked to notify their manager, asked to leave immediately and seek medical treatment.
For a full list of guidelines, visit www.choctawcasinos.com/safety/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.