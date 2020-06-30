The city of Hartshorne will be full of family friendly activities this Fourth of July weekend.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner recommended anybody participating in this weekend’s festivities to take COVID-19 precatuions, but masks will not be required.
“It’s whatever people are comfortable with as far as masks go,” Faulkner said. “Of course, if people have a fever or a cough, I would recommend they don’t join in on the festivities.”
This year’s annual Hartshorne Rodeo begins Thursday, July 2 and will run through July 4 at the Hartshorne Roundup Club Arena. Additional weekend events are also slated, including parades, a street dance, and a cornhole tournament.
The 85th edition of the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. every night said Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner.
“Growing up in Hartshorne, it’s just a long-standing tradition,” Faulkner said. “For several years, we didn’t have anything besides the parades and the rodeo, everything else kind of fell by the wayside.”
Categories for the rodeo include calf-roping, team roping, bareback bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing along with mutton bustin’ for kids age 7 and younger and money the hard way nightly.
On Friday, July 3, from 7 p.m. to midnight, a free street dance featuring entertainment from the Bo Posey Band and One-Eyed Jack Band will be held on the corner of Tenth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Hartshorne.
A cornhole tournament will also be held during the dance beginning at 7 p.m. Teams can enter for $20 with a 100% payout.
“We’ll have hand sanitizer everywhere available,” Faulkner said. “With it being an outdoor event in an open area, there’s plenty of room to social distance.”
Sponsors for this year’s street dance are Wav11, Edwards and Patterson Law Firm, and McCullar’s Body Shop.
Also, on July 3, the Liberty Theatre in Hartshorne will be showing movies for the first time since 1998.
The theatre will be showing Rock Island Trail at 4 p.m. and Little Shop of Horrors at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Admission will be $3 for adults and $2 for children.
Saturday, July 4 will feature two parades in the city.
The kids bike and pet parade will begin at 10 a.m. near the ball fields in Hartshorne and will make two passes through the parking lot of Beare Manor so the residents of the nursing home can enjoy, before ending at a park on 13th Street.
This year’s grand marshal for the event will be Frank the Tortoise.
All are welcome to participate and kids and pets do not have to be in a costume to participate, but prizes will be awarded for best kid/pet theme duo, most creative, and most patriotic.
A full list of rules can be found at the event’s Facebook page, Kids/Pet Parade 2020.
The Hartshorne Rodeo Parade is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hartshorne on Pennsylvania Avenue.
“Sadly, there’s no shootout this year,” Faulkner said. “The Jack Fort Gang took this year off.”
The group holds an annual mock robbery and shootout every year in downtown Hartshorne, but due to COVID-19 limiting fundraising efforts earlier in the year, the event will not be held this year, according to Faulkner.
