Seventy-five years ago, this week an operations titled Little Boy and Fat Man for all purposes World War II finally came to an end when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities — first Hiroshima and then Nagasaki, on Aug. 6 and 9 respectively.
Because of the specialized contents of these two bombs they did not originate at the then two-year old McAlester Naval Ammunition Depot, but their brother and sister “Pumpkin bombs” that were used for training and rode along with the atomic bombs were produced in southeastern Oklahoma’s own backyard.
Pumpkin bombs were conventional aerial bombs developed by the Manhattan Project and used by the United States Army Air Forces against Japan during World War II. It was a close replication of the Fat Man plutonium bomb with the same ballistic and handling characteristics, but it used non-nuclear conventional high explosives. It was mainly used for testing and training purposes, which included combat missions flown with pumpkin bombs by the 509th Composite Group.
The name “pumpkin bomb” was the term used in official documents from the large, fat ellipsoidal shape of the munition casing instead of the more usual cylindrical shape of other bombs, intended to enclose the Fat Man’s spherical “physics package” (the plutonium implosion nuclear weapon core).
Pumpkin bombs were a means of providing realistic training with non-nuclear bombs for the 509th Composite Group’s Boeing B-29 Superfortress crews assigned to drop the atomic bomb. The pumpkin bomb had a similar size and weight distribution as the Fat Man plutonium bomb, giving it the same ballistic and handling characteristics.
The concept for the high-explosive pumpkin bomb was originated in December 1944 by U.S. Navy Captain William S. Parsons, the head of the Ordnance Division at Manhattan Project’s Los Alamos Laboratory, and United States Army Air Forces Lieutenant Colonel Paul W. Tibbets, commander of the 509th Composite Group.
The name “pumpkin bomb” originated with Parsons and Dr. Charles C. Lauritsen of the California Institute of Technology, who managed the development team. The name was used for the training bombs in official meetings and documents, and probably derived from its large ellipsoidal shape.
On the other hand, anecdotal sources attribute the naming of the bombs to a pumpkin color. While the bombs were painted olive drab or khaki in the field, photographs show that at least the units delivered to Tinian Island in the Marianas were shipped in the same yellow zinc chromate primer color worn by Fat Man.
The shells of the pumpkin bomb were manufactured by two Los Angeles firms, Consolidated Steel Corporation and Western Pipe and Steel Company, while the California Parachute tail assembly was produced by Centerline Company of Detroit.
After initial development, management of the program was turned over to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Ordnance in May 1945. A total of 486 live and inert training bombs were eventually delivered, at a cost of between $1,000 and $2,000 apiece.
All of the inert versions went from the manufacturers directly to Wendover Army Air Field, Utah, by rail, where they were used by the 216th Base Unit in flight testing of the bomb. Some test drop missions were flown by the 509th Composite Group’s 393d Bombardment Squadron as training exercises.
The bombs intended as live ordnance were shipped to the Naval Ammunition Depot, McAlester, Oklahoma, for filling with explosives. The Composition B was poured as a slurry, solidified in a drying facility for 36 hours, sealed, and shipped by railroad to the Port Chicago Naval Magazine, California, for shipment by sea to Tinian.
The pumpkin bombs were externally similar to the Fat Man bomb in size and shape, and both had the same 52-inch California Parachute square tail assembly and single-point attachment lug. The pumpkin bomb had three contact fuses arranged in an equilateral triangle around the nose of the bomb while the atomic bomb had four fuse housings. The atomic bomb had its shell sections bolted together and sealed with externally-applied, sprayed-on liquid asphalt, but most if not all of the pumpkin bombs were welded, with a four-inch hole used for filling the shell. The Fat Man also had four external mounting points for radar antennas which the pumpkin bombs did not have.
The pumpkin bombs were 10 feet 8 inches in length and 60 inches in maximum diameter. They weighed 5.26 long tons, consisting of 3,800 pounds for the shell, 425 pounds for the tail assembly, and 6,300 pounds of Composition B filler. The shells were made of .375-inch steel plate and the tail assemblies from .200-inch aluminum plate.
The crews of the 509th had trained together for almost a year under top-secret conditions. They had first gathered at Wendover Field, an isolated base in western Utah, and then had flown individual long-range, over-water navigation missions from Batista Field, Cuba. The personnel of the 509th moved to Tinian by air and sea in late May and early June 1945, where their top-secret status was the subject of much curiosity and constant ribbing. The crews designated for the atomic missions practiced by dropping giant 10,000-pound ‘pumpkins’ on 12 Japanese targets. Each pumpkin contained 5,500 pounds of explosives.
Combat missions were flown by the 509th Composite Group on July 20, 23, 26 and 29 and August 8 and 14, 1945, using the Pumpkin bombs against individual targets in Japanese cities. At least 400 people are thought to have been killed in the U.S. attacks on Japan, in which the 49 Pumpkin bombs were dropped on 30 cities across the nation on July 20 to Aug. 14, 1945.
With the dropping of “Little Boy” and “Fat Man” on August 6 and 9, 1945 along with the Pumpkin bombs dropped on Japanese cities from July 20 to August 14, 1945 Japan surrendered ending almost 7 years of World War II.
