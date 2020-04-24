OKLAHOMA CITY — Bored and unable to visit customers as COVID-19 spread statewide, Bruce Baade began to tinker with the idea of designing and manufacturing low-cost face shields.
The next thing he knew, his Minco business had orders for 120,000 to 130,000 face shields. His disposable masks, which are made from paper and film from food boxes, wrap around the face to offer workers extra protection from COVID-19.
He hired 15 new employees and tasked them with manufacturing about 8,000 to 10,000 disposable face shields a day to meet demand. His company, Oklahoma Folding Carton and Printing Company, then sells them to Oklahoma hospitals, federal prisons, convenience stores and retirement homes for $1.25 each.
“They’ll fit anybody the way they’re built,” said Baade, who owns the 18-year-old business that also manufactures about 100,000 boxes a day for corporations.
“I could run a million of these things if I had to,” he said. “All we had to do is hire more people.”
Across Oklahoma, multiple businesses are abruptly pivoting their operational models and converting manufacturing facilities to help the state and its essential frontline workers obtain personal protective equipment, known as PPE, amid severe shortages.
“These great Oklahoma companies have significantly improved our PPE position in these tough times,” said Gino DeMarco, who serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s protective equipment supply chain leader. “Without these companies, we would have run short — or run out — more than once since April 1.”
“These vendors have not only provided much-needed PPE in times of shortage, they have often saved the state money in doing so,” he said.
He said Chinese versions of face shields typically range from $2 to $4. Oklahoma businesses can deliver products in a week, an improved schedule over the two- to three-week lead time for Chinese goods, DeMarco said.
He said Pauls Valley business Covercraft Industries, for instance, “greatly helped the state in its time of need.”
“After converting their factory from producing automobile covers to making disposable gowns, Covercraft has delivered over 50,000 of these in the past few weeks at a time when they were nearly unavailable from foreign sources,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Oklahoma City’s Allied Plastic Supply manufactured retail display components and parts that go into items that other companies manufacture.
Now they’re also manufacturing so-called “sneeze guards” — the acrylic guard or shield placed at check-out stands — for grocers and convenience stores that remain open during the pandemic. Their sneeze guards have been installed in businesses across the greater southeast and in Missouri and Texas, said Sheryl Gipson, who does sales for the company.
“We did kind of sit there and scratch our heads a little bit trying to figure out what the impact would be on us, then the floodgates kind of opened,” Gipson said.
The company hasn’t had to lay anyone off and is actually offering its 10 employees overtime, she said.
Andy McDowell is director of sales and marketing for NXTNano, which manufactures nanofiber materials used in filtration products. He said his company had long steered clear of the face mask market pre-COVID-19.
“It was kind of a low point,” said McDowell, also a tech consultant with Filti. “There wasn’t any money to made there because it was fairly easy to do, and it wouldn’t have paid for my technology generally. Then COVID happened.”
McDowell said the Claremore business shifted one of its production lines to make the material that goes into face masks, which are in short supply. They’re running the production line 24-7 now and making 5 million mask components a week.
“I don’t know that we’re making any money off our face mask areas,” he said. “We had to shut some projects up to make room for this, (but) people need it. We have the capacity to help. We priced it where we think we’re recovering our supply chain costs.”
He’s hired more than 15 people to help with fulfillment and customer service. The business is selling the products to large N95 mask and apparel companies. But, it is also using Filti to sell materials to the general public who need them to make effective homemade masks.
He said his company is trying to keep prices down and avoid gouging during a pandemic.
“It’s not in our business DNA to do that,” McDowell said. “It’s not ethical and not right. We want people to be healthy and safe and have the best opportunity to not catch this dang thing.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
