Oklahoma high school sports look to be done for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education unanimously voted on Wednesday to continue with the closure of school buildings and facilities for the remainder of the academic year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes canceling all extracurricular activities, including sports — at least for now.
The board members reiterated that this doesn't mean that they have completely closed the door on resuming athletic activities, as the situation will continue to change daily and there are still plenty of options to discuss.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association had previously stated it was “determined” to play the postponed Class 2A-6A state basketball tournaments and resume spring sports.
Now, the door on that possibility may be closing. The OSSAA is set to have a teleconference meeting on Thursday morning, when members will discuss the postponed tournaments and spring sports and determine action going forward.
If the cancellation holds, this will mark the first time in more than 100 years Oklahoma has not crowned a boys basketball champion in every class, and the first time since 1934 for girls basketball.
Should the OSSAA decide to formally cancel spring sports, Oklahoma will be set to resume high school athletics and extracurricular activities in August.
This story will be updated.
