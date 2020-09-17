Savanna Public Schools announced Thursday a positive COVID-19 case led to 34 individuals being quarantined and the next two football games being cancelled.
Principal Angie Wilson said one Savanna High School student tested positive and contact tracing led to the number of individuals being quarantined — including several members of the football team.
Wilson added the quarantined individuals "are not exhibiting symptoms or running a fever "but they were within 6 feet of the individual and had to be quarantined."
“They’re all high school students so they all have a device and internet and can log on to the teacher’s livestream so they’re in the classroom virtually,” Wilson said. “They’re able to talk to their teacher and they can see their teacher from the start to the beginning of the class."
Several members of the Savanna football team had to be quarantined, which led to cancellation of this week’s contest against Antlers and next week’s game at Stroud.
This week was scheduled to be Savanna’s homecoming — which is now set for Saturday, Oct. 3 at home against Konawa, Wilson said. The game will also serve as Senior Night.
