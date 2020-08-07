School officials said a McAlester Public Schools student tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
The district said Friday one McAlester High School student tested positive and officials were working with the Pittsburg County Health Department to notify anyone who was in close contact with the student.
"We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department," the district said in a statement. "The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted by the Health Department."
School officials said they will continue monitoring the situation and anyone in contact with the student will be asked to quarantine.
MPS is set to start the academic year on Aug. 12. A school representative said the district has not addressed changing the start date as of Friday.
The Pittsburg County Health Department and Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office will offer free COVID-19 testing on Aug. 12. Anyone can sign up at www.portal.immylabs.com.
The district released the following statement:
"McAlester Public Schools has been notified that one McAlester High School student has a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted by the Health Department.
These individuals will be asked to quarantine, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students.
Need a FREE Covid-19 Test?
Pittsburg County HD is partnering with IMMY Labs and Pittsburg County Emergency Management to offer FREE Covid-19 testing in McAlester, OK, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Sign up today at www.portal.immylabs.com"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.