The Boys and Girls Club of McAlester made the decision Monday to close and cancel events through April 6 due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the country and the globe.
Chief Professional Officer Terry Green said that this was in accordance with the Oklahoma Department of Education’s suspension of schools and activities for the same time period.
During that time, Green said he and his staff will be working to make sure the facility is sanitized and clean.
"We are sanitizing everything,” Green said. “Equipment, counters, everything the kids touch on a daily basis.”
Green said that the Boys and Girls Club of America has been coordinating with local clubs around the country to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the public. The McAlester office will continue to have daily meetings with the national office until April 3, when a decision on further action will be made.
Green said that if the club wanted to stay open, they would have to have a medical professional posted at the door to have screening checks for everyone that attempts to enter the buildings. Due to the cost analysis to put that into effect, the club decided to formally close and sanitize instead.
And while Green said he was heartbroken for the kids, this was the right decision.
"When it first started…I felt bad and staff felt bad for the kids. The kids wouldn’t have any place to go,” Green said. "We didn’t want to close, but it’s for the safety for the kids.”
As someone who has been involved with the organization for many years, Green wants to continue making the proper precautions and choices that are best for the area youth.
He understands the impact his organization has, and wants to continue the work that they do, but in the safest manner possible.
"I think it’s really important. With the virus, you can be feeling fine and not even know you have it, and come in and pass it along to the kids,” Green said. "We’re going to be cleaning every day. We’ll be working every day trying to get the facility to give."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
