Joy Tribbey called on people accosting McAlester school staff over COVID-19 precautions to be more respectful.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to eliminate an extra-curricular exclusion from the district’s quarantine policy — but the board president said people should not berate school staff over disagreements with policy changes.
“That is not OK,” Tribbey said. “I will stand up for them (school staff and board members) because everyone there is there to do a job and they are there because they care about the students.”
Tribbey said MPS employees and board members received disrespectful messages, calls and confrontations in recent weeks over COVID-19 precautions the district implemented.
Superintendent Randy Hughes required masks districtwide on Aug. 31 with a student opt-out form available after board members authorized him to make COVID-19 adjustments throughout the academic year.
Quarantine guidance required exclusion of people in close contact with a person who tests positive from high-risk activities where masking isn’t feasible or “is not known to be effective at preventing transmission of COVID-19” — which the board voted to adopt Sept. 14.
The board’s action Monday eliminated the extra-curricular exclusion.
Tribbey urged everyone berating school employees and board members to be more respectful when relaying their disagreements.
“Do better,” Tribbey said. “The kids deserve it. Be an influence and a mentor.”
Tribbey moved Monday to amend the return-to-learn policy to allow close contacts to attend classes and participate in extra-curricular activities and Fields seconded the motion before it passed on a 3-1 vote. Board member Shelli Colbert was the lone dissenting vote and board member Mike Sossamon did not attend the meeting.
Board members also agreed to meet biweekly for discussion regarding potential changes.
Hughes implemented a mask requirement Aug. 31 after MPS reported a spike of cases.
MPS reported on Aug. 31 it had 9 employees and 30 students test positive — with a total of 346 staff and students isolating due to positive tests or being a close contact.
Data on Friday showed one staff and 14 students testing positive — with a total of 56 out.
Last year, MPS switched to distance learning after it reported 400 students and staff out due to COVID-19 on Dec. 18, 2020. MPS also delayed the return to school January 2021 due to rising COVID-19 numbers at the time.
Students who wish to opt-out of wearing masks can complete a form and submit it to the principal’s office. MPS also offers distance learning.
Scientific data and multiple studies show mask wearing helps limit spread of COVID-19.
Tribbey said board members and school staff keep students safety as the top priority and hopes anyone who disagrees with COVID-19 precautions can take a less-aggressive approach.
“Let’s bond together as Buffaloes to be positive influences and role models for students,” Tribbey said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
