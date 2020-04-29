TULSA — The United States Air Force will conduct several flyover missions across Oklahoma on Friday to honor health care workers amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The 125th Fighter Squadron will conduct flyover missions on Friday at the following times and locations:
2:10 p.m. – Wagoner – Wagoner Community Hospital
2:18 p.m. – Eufaula – Community Hospital of Lakeview
2:23 p.m. – McAlester – McAlester Regional Health Center
2:30 p.m. – Stigler – Haskell County Hospital
2:34 p.m. – Sallisaw – Sequoyah County Hospital
2:34 p.m. –Bristow – Bristow Medical Center
2:38 p.m. – Stilwell – Stilwell Memorial Hospital
2:41 p.m. – Tahlequah – Northeastern Health System Hospital
2:49 p.m. – Grove – Integris Grove Hospital
2:53 p.m. – Miami – Integris Miamia Hospital
3 p.m. – Nowata – Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center
3:05 p.m. – Vinita – Craig General Hospital
3:25 p.m. – Pryor — Pryor Hillcrest Hospital
3:28 p.m. – Claremore – Claremore Regional Hospital
3:29 p.m. – Claremore – Claremore Indian Hospital
3:31 p.m. – Claremore – Oklahoma Veterans Center Calremore
