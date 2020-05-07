McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread and possibly severe overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread and possibly severe overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.