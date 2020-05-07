The Pittsburg County Emergency Operations Unified Command has launched the 918 Pledge to support business owners as they reopen their doors to the public.
The 918 Pledge poster is designed to be displayed in businesses showing the steps the business is taking to protect the public and requesting customers also take steps to protect others.
“We determined early on that we needed to be proactive in helping the businesses open. We are still in the weeds in Pittsburg County since we aren’t seeing the same decline in new cases locally as the state level,” said Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe. “The 918 Pledge is a way for us to stress that we have to remain diligent to keep this virus at bay.”
Participating businesses agree to:
• Complete a health check or survey with employees prior to each shift,
•Comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines,
• Provide hand sanitation or washing stations to all customers and employees,
• Clean and sanitize areas, supplies, and equipment regularly,
• Post signage with public health messaging throughout the business, and
• Employees will wear cloth face coverings or masks while serving customers.
In return, businesses ask customers to:
• Stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or have symptoms of COVID- 19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath,
• Consider staying home if they are among the more vulnerable population,
• Agree to follow social distancing and sanitary guidelines,
• Pledge to sanitize hands.
Unified Command on the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency includes Pittsburg County Emergency Management, the city of McAlester, Pittsburg County Health Department, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department, McAlester Regional Health Center, Pittsburg County Commissioners, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and other partners.
“Our businesses are the livelihood of our residents and our governments,” said McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer. “This initiative allows us to support them while we are still in full response to the COVID-19 Emergency. It’s important for people to know that just because businesses open, doesn’t mean it safe to go back to normal. We’re a long way from that.”
Along with the 918 Pledge Posters, kits with resources are being delivered to businesses including official documents from state agencies, resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, supplies to assist with social distancing, public health signage, and more. In the coming weeks, additional materials such as masks and temperature strips will be made available as well.
Separate 918 Pledges have been developed for restaurants, personal care providers, gyms, and places of worship. Any business who has not been contacted about the pledge can call the Emergency Operations Center at (918) 423-5655 to get more information and to sign up to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.