The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 18,496 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday.
14,100 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 3,986
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 69
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 59*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Pawnee County, female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 410 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 18,496
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 383,258
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 404,600
**Currently Hospitalized 453
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,893
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 410
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-09 at 7:00 a.m.
