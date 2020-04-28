The National Weather Services provides information on what to do when severe weather strikes.
1. Stay weather-ready:
Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.
2. At your house:
Go to your secure location if you hear a severe thunderstorm warning. Damaging wind or large hail may be approaching. If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.
3. At your workplace or school:
Stay away from windows if you are in a severe thunderstorm warning and damaging wind or large hail is approaching. Do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums. If a tornado warning is issued, follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
4. Outside:
Go inside a sturdy building immediately if severe thunderstorms or a tornado are approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe as well as mobile homes or tents. Taking shelter under a tree can be deadly. The tree may fall on you. Standing under a tree also put you at a greater risk of getting struck by lightning. If you have time, take shelter in a safe building.
5. In a vehicle:
Being in a vehicle during severe thunderstorms is safer than being outside; however, drive to closest secure shelter if there is sufficient time. Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
