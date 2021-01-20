Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answers frequently asked questions about vaccinations.
1. Are vaccines safe?
Yes. Vaccines are very safe. The United States’ long-standing vaccine safety system ensures that vaccines are as safe as possible and the country has the safest vaccine supply in its history. Millions of children safely receive vaccines each year.
2. What are some side effects and how do I treat them?
Like any medication, vaccines may cause some side effects, most of which are very minor — soreness where the shot was given or a low-grade fever. These side effects typically only last a couple of days can be treated with a cool, wet washcloth on the sore area to ease discomfort.
Serious reactions are very rare, but any concerning reactions warrant a call to the doctor’s office.
3. Do vaccines pose risks?
Vaccines can prevent infectious diseases that once killed or harmed many people. The main risks associated with getting vaccines are side effects, which are almost always mild (redness and swelling at the injection site) and go away within a few days. Serious side effects after vaccination, such as a severe allergic reaction, are very rare and doctors and clinic staff are trained to deal with them. The disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the possible side effects for almost all children.
4. Is there a link between vaccines and autism?
No. Scientific studies and reviews continue to show no relationship between vaccines and autism.
Some people have suggested that thimerosal (a compound that contains mercury) in vaccines given to infants and young children might be a cause of autism. Others have suggested that the MMR (measles- mumps-rubella) vaccine may be linked to autism. However, numerous scientists and researchers have studied and continue to study the MMR vaccine and thimerosal, and they reach the same conclusion: there is no link between MMR vaccine or thimerosal and autism.
5. Can vaccines overload my baby’s immune system?
Vaccines do not overload the immune system.
Every day, a healthy baby’s immune system successfully fights off thousands of germs. Antigens are parts of germs that cause the body’s immune system to go to work to build antibodies, which fight off diseases. The antigens in vaccines come from the germs themselves, but the germs are weakened or killed so they cannot cause serious illness. Even if babies receive several vaccinations in one day, vaccines contain only a tiny fraction of the antigens they encounter every day in their environment. Vaccines give your child the antibodies they need to fight off serious vaccine-preventable diseases.
