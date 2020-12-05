The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines on serving food during holiday gatherings.
1. What protocols should be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while food is being prepared for a holiday gathering?
Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible.
2. How should the food be served?
Have one person who is wearing a mask serve all the food so that multiple people are not handling serving utensils. Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items, like salad dressings, food containers, plats, utensils and condiments.
3. What steps should be in place before the food is served?
Make sure everyone washes their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after preparing, serving and eating food and after taking out the trash. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Designate a space for guests to wash hands after handling or eating food.
4. What can be done to limit crowding in food-serving areas?
Limit crowding in areas where food is served by having one person dispense food individually to plates, always keeping a minimum six-foot distance from the person whom they are serving. Avoid crowded buffet and drink stations. Change and launder linen items, such as seating covers, tablecloths and linen napkins, immediately following the event.
5. What else can be done to help keep everyone safe?
Offer no-touch trash cans for guests to easily throw away food items. Wash dishes in the dishwasher or with hot, soapy water immediately following the event.
