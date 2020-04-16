McAlester Regional Health Center details drive-thru COVID-19 tests starting Saturday and Sunday.
1. Who can be tested at this event?
We are primarily focusing on providing access to our front-line staff members, however this event is open to those in the community that meet the criteria
2. What are those criteria?
Due to a national shortage of test reagents and kits, specimens will only be approved for testing if the patient has a temperature of 100.4 F or greater OR symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing)and at least one of the following:
• Symptomatic individuals such as, older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes (e.g., diabetes, heart disease, receiving immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease).
• Any persons including healthcare personnel, who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.
3. When is testing available?
We will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. while supplies last. MRHC has reserved 25 test kits per day.
4. Where will drive-thru testing be held?
At our McAlester Regional Wellness Center located at 1400 E. Van Buren Avenue in McAlester.
5. What else should I know about the drive-thru testing?
This drive thru testing station is not a substitute for seeking medical care for symptoms that are not potentially related to COVID-19. Those individuals will need to contact their primary care providers for their medical needs. If symptoms are deemed severe enough that urgent medical attention is necessary, these individuals will be redirected to go to the appropriate medical facility.
