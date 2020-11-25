Lavonia Hance, 72, of McAlester, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at McAlester Regional Health Center. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Indianol…