The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a series of considerations about hosting or attending a holiday gathering bringing together people from different households. Here are more guidelines.
1. What are the guidelines for setting up outside for a holiday gathering?
If setting up outdoor seating under a pop-up open air tent, ensure guests are still physically-distanced. Enclosed four-wall tents will still have less air circulation than open air tents. If outdoor temperatures or or weather forces you to put up the tent sidewalls, consider leaving one or more sides open or rolling up the bottom 12 inches of sidewall to enhance ventilation while still providing a wind break.
2. What should be required of guests?
Require guests to wear masks. At gatherings that include persons of different households, everyone should always wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose, except when eating or drinking. It is also important to stay at least six feet away from people who are not in your household at all times.
3. Is there anything guests should be asked to refrain from doing?
Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Keep music levels down so people don't have to shout or speak loudly to be heard.
4. What should guests be encouraged to do?
Encourage attendees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
5. What else can a holiday gathering host do to help?
Provide guests information about any COVID-19 safety guidelines and steps that will be in place at the gathering to prevent the spread of the virus.
