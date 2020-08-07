McAlester Main Street Director Allysa Latty details the annual Crazy Days Shopping Event happening Saturday.
1 What is Crazy Days?
McAlester's Crazy Days Shopping Event is centered around CRAZY in store and virtual deals from our Downtown and Old McAlester Merchants as we celebrate Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend and harness the Shop Small Initiative right here in McAlester, OK! The event is August 8, 2020 with a theme of "Peace. Love. Local." Follow your favorite local store on Facebook for shopping hours.
2 When did Crazy Days start?
Crazy Days has been happening in McAlester for over 20 plus years. We are very pleased to have a community who supports local businesses and when we reflect on the impact of "20 years of local", we see a ripple effect that makes us proud of McAlester. Whether it be sponsoring a little league team, contributing to beautification, or fostering the next generation of local entrepreneurs- shopping local has come full circle and for that we are very grateful.
3 What precautions are local businesses taking for Crazy Days during the Covid-19 epidemic?
Many stores will have cleaning breaks after busy surges, hand sanitizer available to customers, and our quote of the day will be "Mask Encouraged. Kindness Required." We've also had some fun with some creative social distancing signs using lyrics from songs of the 70's-80's encouraging "distance".
4 Will there be prizes this year?
Absolutely! That's one of the best parts of Crazy Days! All of our merchants have donated items and gifts cards for our popular drawing. We have 20 plus items to give away! Customers will receive one ticket per every $10 spent in any participating store.
5 How can people participate?
We look at Crazy Days as a birthday for McAlester's Shop Small Initiative. To participate, simply and come celebrate with your favorite stores.
