Jim Kelley, one of the organizers of the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, talks about the upcoming event.
1When is this year’s Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner?
It’s set for Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 26.
2Where will it be held this year?
It’s at the Expo Center. That’s a different location than last year, when the Thanksgiving Dinner was held at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management.
3How can those who want to receive a Thanksgiving dinner sign up to participate in the event?
They can phone 918-423-7785. That’s also the number to phone for those who was who want to volunteer to help. Some volunteers help with food preparation, while others help with the deliveries on Thanksgiving Day. Food will be cooked at two places this year; that’s the way we used to do it. Turkey and dressing will be cooked at the Emergency Management office. Green beans and potatoes will be cooked at the Expo Center. Food cooked at the Emergency Management office will be taken to the Expo Center. Volunteers who call in to help will be told which place they need to report to when the time comes.
4Will there be a sit-down dinner at a central location for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner and will volunteers still deliver meals to those Pittsburg County residents who are shut-in or otherwise cannot pick them up at the Expo Center?
We are having food pickups and deliveries only. Food pickups will be at the Expo Center, beginning around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. We won’t have a sit-down dinner this year because of COVID-19. We are still doing food deliveries. We will start with Hartshorne around 8 a.m. and the rest around 9 a.m. We’re pleading with everybody to pick the meals up if it’s possible. We want to be safe.
5Are there any requirements, such as age or income guidelines, in place for those who want to sign up to participate?
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is open to everyone.
