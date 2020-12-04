The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers advice for those who decide to travel to a holiday gathering or other site during the holiday season.
1. What safety measures should be followed by travelers to help to provide protection from COVID-19?
Wear a mask in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings and anywhere you will be around other people.
2. What can be done to help avoid close contact with others?
Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart, or about two arm lengths, from anyone who is not from your household.
3. What sanitation advice does the CDC offer to try and help travelers stay safe?
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 29 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
4. What else should a person who is traveling for a holiday event do, whether prior to the trip, during the journey, or after arrival?
Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
5. Are there any other words of advice?
Travelers should follow the same practices they gave been advised to follow at all other times. Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose and mouth. Travel increases the chances of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. Use information from the following webpages to decide whether to travel during the holidays: Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Know Your Travel Risk, Know When to Delay Your Travel to Avoid Spreading COVID-19 and Considerations for Traveling Overnight.
