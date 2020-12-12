The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the following recommendations on holiday gatherings for families and friends, while stating these are meant to supplement — not replace — any state, local, territorial or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which all gatherings must comply
1. What contributes to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small, in-person gatherings?
Community levels of COVID-19, such as high or increasing levels of COVID-19 at the gathering site or in the areas where attendees are coming from increase the risk of inspection and spread among attendees. Family and friends should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their community as well as the community where they plan to celebrate when deciding whether to host or attend a gathering. Information on the number of cases in an area can usually be found on the local health department website.
2. Should exposure during travel be a concern?
Places where travelers can be exposed to virus in the air and on surface include airports, bus stations, public transport, train stations, gas stations and rest stops.
3. Is the location and duration of the gathering a factor?
Indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation such as small, enclosed spaces with no outside air have more risk than outside gatherings. Longer gatherings have more of a risk than shorter gatherings. Being within six someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more greatly increases the risk of becoming sick and requires a 14-day quarantine.
4. What about the number of people at a gathering and how crowded they are?
Gatherings with more people are riskier than gatherings with fewer people. CDC does not have a limit or recommend a specific number of attendees for gathering. The size of a holiday gathering should be determined based on the ability of attendees from different households to stay six feet, or two arms lengths apart, to wear masks, wash hands and follow state, local, territorial or tribal health and safety laws, rules and regulations.
5. How important is the behavior of attendees prior to the gathering and during the gathering?
Individuals who do not consistently adhere to social distancing by staying at least six feet apart, wearing mask, handwashing and taking other preventative measures pose more risk than those who consistently practiced there safety measures.
Gatherings with more safety measures in place, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing have less risk than gatherings where fewer or no protective measures are being implemented. Alcohol or drug use may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety.
