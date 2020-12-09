Guidelines for handling food and drinks at small holiday gatherings are given by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1. Is there evidence that eating or handling food spreads COVID-19?
Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating food is associated directly with spreading COVID 19.
2. What about contracting COVID-19 indirectly through food-related items?
It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food, food packaging or utensils that have the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus is spread. Remember, it is always important to follow food safety practices to reduce the risk of illness fro, common foodborne germs.
3. What can guests during holiday gatherings do to help with food safety?
Encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of thir own household only. Avoid potluck-style gathereings.
4. What special steps should be taken when preparing or serving food?
Wear a mask while preparing food for or serving food to others who don't live in your household.
5. What should hosts and guests do with masks while eating or drinking?
All attendees should have a plan for where to store their mask while eating and drinking. Keep it in a dry, breathable bag (such as a paper or mesh fabric bag) to keep it clean between uses.
