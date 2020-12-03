Considerations for staying overnight or hosting overnight guests are offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1. What is one of the firsts things to do when contemplating staying overnight or hosting overnight guests?
Consider whether you, someone you live with, or anyone you plan to visit is at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to determine whether to stay overnight in the same residence or to stay elsewhere. Assess risk infection based on how you or your visitor will travel. Consider and prepare for what you will do if you, or someone else, becomes sick during the visit. What are the plans for isolation, medical care, basic care and travel home?
2. What are some tips for staying overnight or hosting overnight guests?
Visitors should launder clothing and masks and stow luggage away from common areas on arrival.
3. What sanitation advice does the CDC offer for an overnight stay?
Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially upon arrival.
4. When should masks be worn?
Wear masks while inside the house. Masks may be removed for eating, drinking and sleeping, but individuals from different households should stay at least six feet away from each other at all times.
5. What other advice should be followed during an overnight stay?
Improve ventilation by opening windows or doors or by placing central heat and air on continuous circulation. Spend time together outdoors. Take a walk or sit at least six feet apart. Avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Treat pets as you would any other human family members. Do not let pets interact with people outside the household.
Monitor hosts and guests for symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Hosts and guests should have a plan for what to do if someone becomes sick.
The CDC considers getting a flu vaccine an essential part of protecting you and your family's health during the flu season.
