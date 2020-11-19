The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued the following considerations about hosting or attending a holiday gathering that brings people who live in different households together.
1. What is the one of the most important things to consider if you are hosting or attending a holiday gathering bringing together people from different households?
Check the COVID-19 infection rates in areas where attendees live on state, local, territorial or tribal health department websites. Based on the current status of the pandemic, consider if it is safe to hold or attend the gathering on the proposed date.
2. What practices should be in place for those hosting or attending a holiday gathering?
Limit the number of attendees as much as possible to allow people from different households to remain at least six feet apart at all times. Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.
3. Is there a recommendation for either outdoor or indoor gatherings?
Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much s possible. Even outdoors, require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
4. What about when the gathering is inside?
Avoid holiday gatherings in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces with persons who are not in your household.
5. What can be done to increase ventilation if it is needed?
Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that it is safe and feasible based on the weather, or by placing central air and heating on continuous circulation. For more information on increasing ventilation, go to CDC's information on Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Home.
