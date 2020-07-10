Many communities in Pittsburg County and the surrounding area continue to lag behind the state of Oklahoma in self-reported 2020 Census returns.
And Oklahoma continues to lag behind most of the nation.
“I want to challenge everyone to help boost the response,” said U.S. Census Partnership Coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas Emily Kelley.
Pittsburg County continues to show a self-response rate of only 34.4%, far below the Oklahoma response rate of 56.3%. That’s also below neighboring counties, except McIntosh County, that registers an even lower 29.9% return rate.
By contrast, Latimer County has a current return rate of 41.6%; Coal County has a self-response rate of 41.7%; Atoka County has a 46.5% self-response rate; Hughes County has a response rate of 42.6%; Haskell County’s rate is 44.7% and LeFlore County’s rate is 49.9%.
The 2020 Census Bureau self-response rate doesn’t get much better when individual municipalities in Pittsburg County are concerned.
McAlester still has the highest 2020 Census self-response rate in the county at 53.3%. — the only community in Pittsburg County to pass the halfway mark at this point.
Hartshorne follows and is nearing the halfway mark with a self-response rate of 45.8%
Other response rates in Pittsburg County include Ashland, with 28.9; Krebs, at 26.8%; Haileyville, with a Census self-response rate of 24.9%; Indianola, with a 22% response rate; Quinton, with a self-response rate of 21.6% and Crowder at 20.1%.
Following those communities, the numbers fall below the 20% mark. Kiowa’s self-response rate sets at 16.7%. Canadian has a Census self-response rate of 15.8%; Savanna’s rate is 14.7%. Alderson’s rate is 14%, while Pittsburg’s response rate is lowest in the county at 11.1%.
Just outside Pittsburg County, the Hughes County town of Stuart has a self-response rate of 34.3%. In Latimer County, the response rate in Wilburton is 44.3%, while Red Oak’s response rate is 38.5%
Eufaula, in neighboring McIntosh County, has a response rate of 42%.
With the Census only taken once every 10 years and with its population counts used to ascertain government funding on everything from schools to roads, bridges and the number of Congressional leaders, the push remains on to get as many counted as possible.
That’s why the 2020 Census Bureau is continuing its plans to hire more enumerators to begin making door-to-door visits beginning in the next few weeks to addresses that show a nonresponse to the census.
