Public Service Company of Oklahoma, an American Electric Power company, today announced Jonathan Wynn as the new external affairs manager for the McAlester area.
Wynn brings 18 years of experience in the energy sector to his new position with PSO. Most recently, he has been a business development specialist for the Oklahoma Small Business Development Centers. He and his wife, Shawna, also own a Wilburton garden center and a vacation rental home near Robbers Cave State Park.
“Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the job and a deep understanding of the area,” said PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffini Jackson. “He will be a great asset to the communities PSO serves.”
In his new position at PSO, Wynn will be responsible for public and community affairs, and building partnerships to enhance long-term sustainability and economic vitality in a nine-county area, including McAlester, Okmulgee, Okemah and Wilburton.
A Wilburton native, Wynn earned an associate’s degree at Eastern Oklahoma State College, a bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in energy management from Oklahoma City University. He is vice president of the Wilburton Area chamber, a board member of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Foundation, founder and chairman of Leadership Latimer County, a member of the Kiamichi Tech Business Education Council and a member of the KIBOIS Community Action Board.
Wynn replaces longtime PSO external affairs manager Frank Philips, who retired earlier this year.
