...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of near one quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and east central and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Accumulation of ice on roadways will make travel treacherous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&
