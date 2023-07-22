Johnny Paycheck, the famous country singer who coined the phrase “Take this Job and Shove It,” was not in the human resource consulting business.
However, his song title was one that many of us may have thought about crooning to our employers at some point in our career. Accumulating wealth is not about the act of building a stockpile of cash, stocks, bonds, and real estate. Becoming wealthy is not the end goal of a lifetime of saving.
Wealth, in and of itself, does not bring happiness. Too often sacrifices are made by individuals that wish to achieve wealth and the price is far too high. One of my acquaintances achieved his goal of becoming a millionaire by the age of 30. However, his lonely existence was predicated on a series of bad choices when he had opportunities for wonderful relationships and companionship.
Fast forward to today and he is extraordinarily rich and very lonely. Yes, he can afford to do anything he desires yet he does not have the health, mentally, physically, or emotionally, to do much. I asked him what his game plan was for the future. He replied, “I would trade all that I have for a wonderful woman and family.” To hear a grown man of substantial years, admit such a statement is quite sobering. Let us learn from others’ mistakes at less cost than learning them on our own is the wise proverb applicable to this story.
First, understand that wealth accumulation is a choice. Some of the choices you make may impact you in a profound manner. I am not saying that you cannot save for a wonderful future and have a great family. I am saying that you may need to accommodate more important matters during the maturation of your family than to simply save money for the sake of building wealth. By developing and maintaining a plan that allows balance in your life, you will reach your savings goals while enjoying those things that money cannot buy.
Second, know what your ultimate disposition of wealth will be. Another area of concern of the man mentioned previously is what to do with all his money. I mentioned several areas of philanthropic need that sounded good to him – student scholarships for college, housing for needy families, medical facilities and technology for a local community-owned hospital and, one of my favorite charities, establishing a foundation for the benefit of animals in our area. His eyes lit up when he realized that an unseen benefit may be found in his gloomy state of mind.
Lastly, remember that money is only a means, not the end. One of my goals in life is to fill up my passport pages with stamps from foreign countries that reflect my finest memories. History is a passion of mine and it would be a tremendous opportunity to visit Europe and other continents to study the events that occurred in history from their viewpoints. Money is the means to achieve freedom. Whether it is freedom to live where you desire, freedom to support charitable organizations, freedom to continue your education, freedom to travel when and where you desire, etc. The key to gaining freedom is to thoughtfully plan and execute a long-term strategy to accumulate wealth for the purposes you desire.
Designing a lifetime accumulation plan takes knowledge and discipline. Further, it requires an accountability partner to help you make course corrections when you need them. Life has a way of causing you to deviate from intended progress. However, your destination of your accumulation plan can be achieved by seeking the assistance of a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. A good plan will help you stay excited for the future you wish to create while living in the present. Your family, community, nation, and world depend on you showing up as your best self. One of my mentors said it much better, “You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself. That is something you have charge of.” See you on the jogging trail!
NOTE: The information in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be tax advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results in any investment. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.