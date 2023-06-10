One constant in your life is change. Some changes are good for you such as improved health, unexpected wealth or simplified lifestyle. Other types of changes are not interpreted with such benefits to you. For example, when you receive an IRS notice for errors on a return or an unexpected major car repair.
The type of change I am referring to in this column is your mindfulness. It is such a chaotic world in which we live that finding time to simply rest our mind becomes a significant challenge. To find a place of peace and quiet has become so rare that many of us have taken steps to manually turn the surroundings around us into a tranquil space.
During the past few years of disruption, human beings adapted to the types of meetings we hold, the ability to work from home and ordering more goods online than we would buy shopping in the local store. Is this change good for us? Many would argue that the change has benefited them immensely by saving them gas money by working from home. Others would say the change to virtual work is isolating and stifling to them.
One of the most powerful muscles we possess in the body is the brain. I understand it is not truly a muscle as medical professionals and scientists would define a muscle. However, it is a powerful processor and one that can force the body to adapt to the terrain and surroundings in which one may find herself. For example, you read stories where a baby is pinned by an overturned vehicle and the mother, filled with adrenaline, picks up the car to save her baby. Again, the brain is a powerful tool!
If the brain can help the body survive its environment, it can also help it deal with change. Admittedly, I am a different person since the pandemic from that I was before the environmental disruption. I focus more on quality of life for my family and find myself in a more contemplative state. Life is precious and those that do not understand this statement are not truly connected in mindfulness.
To focus one’s mind on the presence of the body, in whatever environment you find yourself, is to truly be present in the moment. As a little girl, our younger daughter would be pontificating a story of great detail and significant length. After a few restarts, I found my mind drifting back to a thought of work or other concerns, and she would alter my mindset with a simple gesture. She would place a hand on each side of my face and turn my eyes to hers while saying, “Daddy, you left me again!”
She didn’t know it at the time, but she is wise beyond her years. Her ability to connect to people and share a mindset of true compassion and attention is a skill I should master. Why do we find ourselves preoccupied with all that we have to attend in our lives? How can we focus on the here and now. One method is to increase our mindfulness. I journal quite often to help me gain my thoughts and understand my behaviors when disruption occurs.
It is not inconceivable to us that we would have a mind like water. To understand this state of mind, think of a small body of water. The calmness is only disrupted by a stimulus. Assume you toss a stone into the middle of the body of water. What happens is a perfectly round wave that ripples to the outside and eventually calms again. This is what we should be experiencing with our minds. To gain this calmness at will require practice but you can do it.
Whether you need calm in your life or a tool to help you find peace of mind, consider planning for your future to alleviate the unknown. When you work with a Certified Financial Planner™ professional, you aren’t simply a client with number challenges. You are a whole person, and the purpose of the planning process is to provide peace of mind and direction for the future to live a life by your design.
