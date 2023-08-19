Too many of us, it feels as if retirement is too far away to think about it and to others it feels as if it is just around the corner. Of course, younger people want to create a life and start the exciting pathway to home ownership with their money. It is critical that a well-balanced approach to net worth creation be adopted as soon as possible in life.
While speaking with our older daughter recently, she said something that piqued my interest. The statement was, “I reviewed my employer plan account statement and have accumulated more than I had imagined. Isn’t that wonderful, Dad?” Of course, being a wealth advisor, I had to ask for a copy of her statement to confirm her statement. Yes, she experienced significant growth in her account this year. I remarked, “Small amounts of money invested over a long-time horizon in a prudent manner yields big results.” This comment led to a discussion that always enjoy sharing with younger investors. You do not have to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars to live a successful life. You must, however, invest in it prudently and live within your means.
At the age of twenty-seven, our daughter has a more significant net worth than her parents did at the same age. When I informed her of this fact she smiled and simply stated, “you should have saved your money like I did.” The feeling of one-upmanship from my daughter was quite uncomfortable but I allowed her to rival in her accomplishment.
How did she amass such an amount in her short career out of college? Bi-weekly contributions of pre-tax dollars from her salary invested in a balanced portfolio while receiving matching contributions from her employer was her strategy. After I calculated her potential growth of the funds over the next forty years she yelled, “I will be a millionaire!” Of course, the dollar is worth less in the future than it is today (this is called the “time value of money” concept) yet it is vital to save consistently.
To aid her in maintaining the excellent start to savings that she has initiated, I informed her to treat these contributions to savings a mortgage on her future. To know that someday she will have the opportunity to be financially independent is inspiring for her.
What can we learn from this process? First, if you have a job with an employer who provides a retirement plan with matching provision, take advantage of the benefit. This is the simplest method of making money even during times when the economy is not returning positive outcomes. If your employer matches 5% of your salary up to your deferral amounts, always seek to contribute 5% of your salary to “double your money”. Employers understand to retain great employees they must provide great benefits.
The second lesson from my daughter’s experience is that the funds are a mortgage on your future. Fight the urge to borrow funds from your retirement plan and seek other means for financing purchases or paying larger expenses. By borrowing from your account, you subject your account to a lower balance for compounding of the growth of the funds. This will cost you far more than the interest rate paid under your employer plan document.
Lastly, seek the advice of a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional to give guidance and information as you grow your account. Think of this person as your coach to aid in your realization of a bigger, better and bolder future for your family. It is always a better problem to possess too much money at retirement than too little.
Another of my favorite quotes on small changes is “Small steps of progress toward your long-term goal leaves much proof behind you after a period of years.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The information in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be tax advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results in any investment. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.
