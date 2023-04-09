If you are in the market for a new car, new house, or any type of term financing of a durable household good, you will notice the cost of borrowing has continued to increase in the past year. The Federal Reserve Board of Governors (i.e., “The Fed”) is charged with managing and promoting stability in the United States financial banking system.
The discount rate at which banks may borrow funds from the Federal Reserve has returned to the era of higher rates since June, 2006. At the height of the housing bubble, The Fed raised its discount rate to 5.25% according to https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/fed-funds-rate-history/. Fast forward to 2023 and we find ourselves in a similar time of the economic cycle where rates are being raised to stave off the increasing inflation in the country.
It is fair to state that The Fed was a little slow in initiating the increase in the discount rate as inflation, caused by the abundance of cash unilaterally sent to consumers during the pandemic, began to spike to a 40-year high in July, 2023 of 9.1%. Most citizens noticed the increase in necessities such as food, gasoline, and healthcare. Here comes The Fed to the rescue! An aggressive campaign of rate increases has lowered the inflation impact in our country but at a cost. The balancing act of maintaining lower inflation while not stifling the economy is a difficult task.
The word “normal” is tossed about when discussing the economy and inflation rates. Is it a valid word? Our economy is more service oriented and less manufacturing than 30 years ago. Technology is one of the largest employment sectors in the U.S. Recently, we have witnessed significant reductions in force, or layoffs, by technology companies such as Alphabet, Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, and others. Did The Fed cause the sudden decline in employment in this sector? Or is this a natural reduction due to the ramp up of employees during the pandemic and the companies are now “right-sizing” their staff levels?
Based on economic factors in our country, The Fed will be reluctant to lower the discount rate in a significant manner. Remember when a borrower could obtain a 30-year mortgage loan for 3.5%? Trust you do remember this fact since it was only one year earlier, March 2022. Mortgage rates for borrowers with excellent credit, a FICO Score of 775 or above, may be offered by the lender at 6.5% or better with points.
When a buyer pays points on a mortgage loan, this represents the prepayment of interest on the loan. During the height of Desert Storm, the U.S.- led war in Iraq, my wife and I were buying our first home. The rate for a 30-year mortgage in 1991 was 9.75% with the builder of the home offering to pay three points to obtain the fixed rate! My how times have changed.
It is fair to say that The Fed has a difficult job. They are to remain apolitical and focus their efforts on stability and full employment in the economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell leads the Board of Governors as it steers the rate process through these tumultuous times in the economic cycle. The governors are some of the most intelligent bankers in the United States and they continue to struggle with unanimity on rate increases and the timing of such changes.
One of the detriments to the rate increases by The Fed is the consumer debt impact. Credit cards, automobile loans, and mortgage rates will rise as we witness the increase in the discount rate. What should someone do to cautiously navigate these financial changes? First, determine the difference between need and want. If you desire a new car for the sake of owning a new car, pay cash for the automobile or wait until the rates have reduced for financing purposes. Same approach for any large asset acquisitions.
Planning is more critical during times of interest rate increases and high inflation. If you feel your financial plan may be negatively impacted to the point you are losing confidence in your abilities to withstand the current economy, seek out a Certified Financial Planner™ professional to help you review your goals and plan to accomplish them. Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, said it best about predicting the future – “In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield.” Happy Easter!
