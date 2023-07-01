Goals are a scary subject for some people. The acts of setting goals and reviewing our progress requires self-accountability. However, the important function of this act is to design and create the life you wish to experience for ultimate satisfaction. Why is this so difficult for many of us?
One of the most common reasons people do not set goals is that they do not want to document failure. If a certain area of life is not too liking, wouldn’t you want to change the inputs or design a different outcome to gain more happiness in the area? Change is not easy. For example, one of my goals this year is to lose weight. I quantified my goal and created a strategy to lose a certain number of pounds each month and certain number of ounces each week. This method of linking the goal to simple, small steps that accumulate to your desired target helps give momentum to the process.
You can apply this same linking method approach to any goal. For example, let us assume you wished to save money for a certain asset the purchase price of which is $10,000. First, you must look at your current budget and determine your discretionary income amount. Once this amount is determined, match your goal with a time that allows you to save a little each week or month until you reach the goal of $10,000.
Not to digress, but when I was in undergraduate college, I often had more month than money. Can anyone relate to this scenario? To save enough money for my attire to start my career, I saved $22.00 per month. Do not laugh too loud but in 1983, $22.00 bought a lot of food and a tank of gasoline for my vehicle. It took me three years to save the funds necessary to purchase three suits, five neckties and two pairs of dress shoes. The linking method approach helped me reach my goal and after graduation I was off to work looking as sharp as I could afford at the time.
Goals should cover all facets of life. There should be consideration given to spiritual, career, charitable, familial, and financial areas to provide you with a balanced lifestyle. Too often we focus purely on the financial since it is the linchpin to our activity in the other areas of life. However, we have several clients who are living an excellent life according to their design who volunteer their time each week and focus on charitable ventures.
Lastly, give some thought as to what you will improve in your life if you have unlimited resources and time to do so. To continue a life of mediocrity lacks satisfaction and quality in which you should be seeing yourself each day. We are given a certain number of days in life and a day should not be wasted. Give generously of your time, talent, and treasure to creating and maintaining a life that you truly will be proud to live.
Financial planning is the process of setting goals and developing strategies to assist you in realizing your future as you desire. Do not allow another day to lapse without creating your bigger future. If you need assistance in setting powerful goals that will help you become the person you desire, seek out a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. You only get one life to live, make it a great one! “There is no tomorrow and there was no yesterday; if you truly want to accomplish your goals you must engulf yourself in today,” Noel DeJesus. Wise words for us to live by.
The information in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be tax advice.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results in any investment. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.
