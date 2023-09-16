People in the workforce of the United States change jobs at least seven times during their work life according to Gallup. To compound this fact, millennials polled by Gallup in the past year indicated 36% of them would change jobs in the next twelve months if the job market continues to improve.
The likelihood of someone starting a career with a company immediately after graduating college and remaining in the company until retirement is exceptionally low. Some people do see the value offered by the company for advancement and recognition through salary and benefits. Most people are looking for respect, mostly in the form of advancement.
During a transition of employment, it is easy to become preoccupied with the new role and fail to remember your retirement plan assets remaining with the previous employer. What happens over time is that companies change retirement plan platforms, passwords expire, usernames are forgotten, etc. Without any thought, you have lost access to an asset!
To resolve this issue, it is critical that you immediately consider one of two options when accepting a job with a different company.
First, consider if you want to roll the employer plan assets to your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) in a trustee-to-trustee rollover. This approach allows you to gain more control of the assets, more options as to the investments you seek for growth of the funds and maintain better reporting frequency.
The second approach is to roll the assets into the new company’s retirement plan. Most companies allow for this type of transfer after you meet the eligibility requirements of the new plan. There may be a bit of time that passes between your hire date and the plan eligibility date for enrollment.
Keep in mind your investments remain at the previous employer and you should keep reviewing the assets until you decide what decision you wish to make.
There are some additional considerations when rolling your employer plan assets to an IRA. Yes, you have more control of the assets and, will avail yourself of the expertise of a Certified Financial Planner™ professional to help you design a plan. This is an investment in your future as you will be investing a fee with the planner for their services.
Fidelity Investments performed a study as to the value for an investor to utilize the services of an expert in planning, maintaining, and realizing their retirement and lifetime goals. Depending on the term and types of investments utilized, a financial planner may add 1.5% to 4% over the long-term.
One of the most important roles a financial planner fills for you is the development, documentation and monitoring of your short-term and long-term goals. It is a critical task for the planner to keep you focused on your long-term objectives in life when short-term market fluctuations may cause you to doubt.
For example, in the United States in 2008, the housing market collapsed, and it caused a wave of declines in the financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41% and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 42%. These precipitous drops in the market caused many people to attempt to cash out their portfolios at one of the worst times. For those who stayed the course and kept their emotions in control for the long-term, the recovery was much shorter and more rewarding.
There are no predictors of future events in the marketplace. Many pundits on TV and other advertising mediums talk of how they “know a secret” that will save your investments.
This is a means of playing on your fears. The best method of predicting your future is to create it. Take charge of your emotions and allow fundamental analysis and a cool head to invest for long-term results and you will be much better than trying to utilize fancy methods and hearsay as your predictor of future wealth.
Should you roll your previous employer assets to an IRA or to your new employer’s retirement plan? To help you make the best decision for your family, seek an independent, fee-based CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional to guide you through the process. The most crucial factor contributing to your financial success is time. Do not waste it because we each only receive one day at a time.
One of my favorite, and beloved, entertainers was Fred McFeely Rogers a.k.a. “Mr. Rogers.” His statement sums up the perfect approach to retirement, “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” See you on the pickleball court!
EDITOR’S NOTE: The information in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be tax advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results in any investment. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.