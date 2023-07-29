Education is the key to climbing the success ladder in life. My parents were born in the 1930’s and learned the meaning of arduous work. My father thought work was the means for getting ahead in life as a little boy in the 1940’s. His stories of growing up, and I have heard them many times, fascinate me from an entrepreneurial mindset.
Clarence Williams, my paternal grandfather, worked two jobs to feed his family of thirteen children. One of his jobs was operating a family farm. He taught each of his children that work is something that should be a point of pride and they should seek to do their best efforts no matter the size or importance of the task. Dad took this advice to heart. He regaled us with many stories of how grandfather would spank him to make him board the bus for school only to disembark the bus and walk back home to hitch the team for work in the fields.
My father often said that thirty cents a day was good money in those early years of his youth, and he wanted to help take care of his family. His ideals were admirable and his work ethic, to this day, is incredible. However, meeting the demands in the short-term may compromise your lifetime capabilities in the long-term.
He never mentioned any regrets about life but was an adamant cheerleader for us getting a good education. Some of my siblings attended technical trade schools. Others attended universities. Each of us was given an opportunity to improve our skillset so that our value in the marketplace would be higher than he experienced during his career.
The insistence on an education from my parents made an impression on me. I became, and remain, a lifetime learner. Exceedingly early in my education I realized the value of learning and honing skills to become a person of high demand. The greater your knowledge base the more opportunities I received. One of my favorite quotes is from one of mentors, Zig Ziglar, who said, “Success occurs when opportunity meets preparation.”
There are numerous forms of learning. In our modern world, there are simple, yet effective, methods of gaining knowledge. Certainly, a formal degree may be obtained from an accredited university. This is the starting point for your growth as a person. To truly bring value to an ever-changing marketplace resulting in higher earnings requires you to increase your skillset consistently and continually.
One method of gaining knowledge is to read good books that provide you with a basis of attaining information. I have a goal to read 12 biographies of successful people each year. These are not formal textbooks, but the lives of the subjects are filled with lessons learned. Mistakes are made on a significant level in their stories and to learn from others is skill. I often quote to my daughters that “a mistake learned from others’ actions is less costly than committing it yourself.”
Another of my favorite education tools is an online platform, The Great Courses. Based on the 82 courses I have purchased and studied from this platform, I have achieved more than three doctorate degrees in history, business, and ethics. While riding in my car, I converted the sound system into a mobile university as opposed to listening to a diatribe of the world’s latest horrific news. Think about the number of hours you spend in your automobile and what you could gain from positive, powerful information being absorbed.
Lastly, listening to great podcasts can be educational as well as entertaining. For example, one of my favorite podcasts is Live a Life by Design. This podcast is delivered every Monday with a short, pithy, and sometimes hilarious, subject about making your life as you desire it be. You may listen to this podcast at www.livealifeby.design/podcast.
Credentials earned by individuals are proof of their competency, ethics, and education. Many of these credentials are subjected to continuing education requirements and peer review. For example, in our world of retirement planning, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ credential is one of the most respected designations of competency.
If you have a desire to learn more about your finances and receive advice that is delivered in a fiduciary manner, seek out a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Leadership around financial planning as well as education in the process for desired outcomes may help you achieve the level of success you desire in life. You are never too old to learn new skills. Life is meant to be lived on your terms. See you on the jogging trail!
EDITOR’S NOTE: The information in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be tax advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results in any investment. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.
