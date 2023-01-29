Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulation of less than one quarter inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch to around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing drizzle through Monday morning. A more widespread wintry mix will develop Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&