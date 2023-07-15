C-H-A-N-G-E. The word “change” scares a lot of people. Our world around us is in constant transformation. Some of the results are good and some are not.
However, ask yourself this one question, “What can I personally do to stop this transformation?” In most respects you will be powerless to change others but you maintain complete control on how you respond to these unexpected changes.
Mindset is a powerful tool that requires your highest level of concentration and focus. Like any other muscle of the body, mindset needs a workout to build and maintain its power. How do you gain a better mindset in life? The simplest method of gaining a better mindset is to stop doing what everyone else is doing. This statement sounds a little confusing, but it is exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, to gain a better mindset while trolling social media or watching pundits on the news channel all day.
I recommend a three-step process to build and maintain a strong, positive mindset that will serve you well when facing challenges in life. First, read good books. One of the most powerful books I recommend to individuals wishing for a better life is a small paperback titled A Better Way to Live by Og Mandino. This simple, yet powerful, tome is one that will transform your perspective in life and give you control of the activities around you. To maintain control of your environment requires that you minimize, or eliminate, the negative thoughts being fed your mind.
While speaking with a friend recently, he commented that he just does not have enough hours in the day to get everything done much less read a book. I asked him to elaborate on how he spends a typical day. After a few minutes of his comments, he stopped speaking and gave me a whimsical look. I asked him why he stopped. He quickly stated, “I just realized what you were getting me to do.” After assuring him that I had no nefarious motives to my question, I inquired as to his thoughts.
He quickly said, “I watch too much TV!” After I looked shockingly at him, he explained in greater detail that he was watching 3- to 4-hours of TV every day and more on the weekends. Of course, I summarized the hours for him in each week and asked what he would do with an extra 28 hours per week? He said the answer I had hoped for – read a book.
The second step of mindset building is to exercise your body. I know what you are thinking. “There is no way that Jimmy is going to trick me into exercising!” Your mind is more confident when your body is strong, and your blood flow is good. Exercise helps the body and mind release certain chemicals and hormones that give you a feeling of positivity and confidence. You do not need to lift heavy weights or run a marathon. By simply walking briskly for 15 – 30 minutes a day, you will give your mindset the boost it needs to remain vigilant toward negativity and keep you in a better state of mind.
Lastly, you may need to eliminate negative people from your life. I do not mean to be rude to individuals that are negative around you or do not empower you to be a better person. However, you may need to limit your time around critical individuals. For example, there are friends of mine that I could spend a month in their presence and would leave them feeling like I owned the world. Conversely, there are others that cause me great concern if I spend more than ten minutes in their presence. It does not mean that you discontinue the relationship but rather you spend your time with them very judiciously.
Having a positive mindset affects your finances, too. If you have a vision for your future and a plan for saving to realize it, your mindset must be one of positivity. Rule #8 of the thirteen rules Og Mandino writes in his aforementioned book: “Never again clutter your days or nights with so many menial and unimportant things that you have no time to accept a challenge when it comes along. This applies to play as well as work.” If you desire a more positive thought process it begins with a plan. To gain confidence in your plan, seek the assistance of a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. See you on the jogging trail!
