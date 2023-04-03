Two seniors were recognized as Student of the Month by members of the Wilburton Kiwanis Club.
The students were the special guest during the club’s Wednesday, March 22 meeting held in the Student Life Center on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Jacy Browne was named one of the Students of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Cody and J’Lyn Browne. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of the Lady Digger softball and basketball teams, cheerleading squad, yearbook, student council, leadership council, and National Honor Society. She serves as senior class president, co-editor in chief in yearbook, and student council representative for National Honor Society. She is the class of 2023 valedictorian, has been listed to the superintendent’s honor roll for 4 years, and is the recipient of an EOSC Regent’s and EOSC Presidential scholarships. She was also the Patriot’s Pen Voice of Democracy winner in 2022.
Browne teaches first through third grade bible class at the Church of Christ. She has helped decorate downtown for Christmas and helped stock the local blessing box. She enjoys all things especially softball, reading, and spending time with family. She plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to play softball. She then plans to transfer to Oklahoma Christian University to pursue a bachelor’s degree and eventually attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a doctorate degree in physical therapy.
Destinie Robinson was named one of the Students of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Shannon Robinson. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, competitive speech, and student leadership. She serves as a section leader in student leadership and as a competitive speech fundraiser officer. She has been listed to the superintendent’s honor roll, received 3rd place in poetry in the Wilburton speech competition and 1st place in dramatic interpretation at the state competition.
Robinson has assisted the Wilburton City Council in taking down Christmas wreaths and decorations. Her hobbies include shopping, making people laugh, and trying new things. She plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to pursue a degree in business and then enlist in the United States Air Force to become an officer.
