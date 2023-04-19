City of McAlester Economic Development Director Adam White said he’s appreciative of his time with the city but he feels it’s time to move on.
White said his last day with the city of McAlester is Thursday, April 27.
White said he submitted his resignation in late March and personally informed City Manager Dave Andren prior to that time.
He plans on remaining in the area.
“I will be around to wrap things up when the new person, whoever that is, comes to town,” White said.
White also hopes to wrap up a few projects during the time he has left as the city’s economic development director so the next director can begin with a clean slate.
A few projects are in flux.
“We do have a few more businesses we have a shot at landing,” White said.
He said he is leaving his position as the city’s economic development director due to what he called a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.
He said the opportunity came through his company, Tomahawk Social Innovations. He described the company as specializing in the consulting and communication fields on the international level.
White said he feels his role with Tomahawk Social Innovations will take up much of his time and he would not be able to devote the time needed to the city of McAlester.
“I could not be a good civil servant,” he said. “I want to make sure the city has someone in the position to give it full attention.”
Andren said White did an incredible job for the city.
“I am extremely proud of the work Adam did,” Andren said. “He brought a lot to McAlester in plans and programs that may take a little time” to implement, but the results will be seen later, Andren said.
“I wish we could have kept him,” said Andren. “I would never begrudge someone fulfilling their goals.
“He will be missed.”
Mayor John Browne agreed.
“He’s done a fantastic job since he’s been here,” Browne said. “We didn’t want to lose him but we would not want to hold anybody back when they’re working to improve their possibilities.”
A search is underway for a new economic development director, Andren said.
White came on board at the city of McAlester in mid-June, 2022, working in the economic development office for about 10 months. Part of that time was during a transition period, with White officially taking over during the first week of July.
He came to McAlester from Eufaula, where he also filled the economic development director’s post. White filled the position left vacant when McAlester’s former economic development director, Kirk Ridenour, left the position to take a job in the private sector.
White is stepping down as the city’s economic development director just two weeks after the announcement that the Loren Cook Company will be moving a major manufacturing plant to the city of McAlester.
Plans are for the company to locate in the former National Oilwell Varco building to manufacture air-moving equipment, such as fans.
White said it’s a coincidence that he’s leaving so soon following his work on the Loren Cook project.
“That was not planned,” he said.
White’s glad the city landed the manufacturing plant.
“That was a nice win on the way out,” he said.
White said the city is gaining momentum on the economic development front.
“It shows the city is moving in the right direction,” White said. He previously said it’s the first project major project landed for the city that he was involved in from top to bottom.
White said he will be available if his assistance is needed during the transition to a new economic development director.
“Kirk left a lot of work that set me up for success,” White said of Ridenour. White said he’s planning to do the same for whoever the city hires as its next economic development director.
“I’ll be around McAlester,” said White. “I’m still very invested in the community.”
