All three bands which performed on the outdoor stage at the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival on Saturday night gave a shoutout to the event and the festival organizers.
“We love the vibe here — we really do,” said Forrest Kline, the frontman for hellogoodbye, the festival headliner.
Kline and hellogoodbye played a lively set that had festival-goers dancing and jumping in the street along Choctaw Avenue as the band performed.
Band members with Goods Looks and Future Crib, which also performed on the outdoor stage in the June 17 edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, also told the crowd how much they liked the event.
For awhile the threat of storms remained in the forecast, but they did not move in until later in the night, with rain-free skies prevailing during the show.
It seemed to add to the all-around good feeling, as the musicians continued to perform to a welcoming audience.
Kline and hellogoodbye closed the show with Choctaw Avenue packed with listeners and dancers as the California-based group tore into its final song, “Touchdown.”
It proved a fitting choice, as Kline and hellogoodbye scored with the festival-goers, based on the enthusiastic applause and cheers of the audience following many of their numbers.
Hellogoodbye moved from raucous songs to a few solo numbers Kline performed while playing an acoustic guitar.
He played the solo set soon after McAlester resident Lauren Wilson-Craig made a request for some of the band’s earlier, quieter songs.
“I do what Lauren says,” Kline quipped to the crowd.
Good Looks, recently named the Best Rock Band in Austin, also presented a well-received set, performing songs from their acclaimed album, “Bummer Year,” including the title track.
Along with more favorites from the band’s debut album, the group also performed songs from their yet-to-be released new album. Good Looks frontman Tyler Jordan said the new album is already recorded and mixed, with a release date pending.
Jordan is the chief singer and songwriter for Good Looks. He’s also a guitarist with the group, usually playing rhythm — but handling lead guitar duties as well on some songs.
Most of the band’s lead guitar duties are ably handled by Jake Ames. When Dancing Rabbit Music Association member Joey Clark introduced the band, he made a motion in Ames’ direction.
“This guy here will melt your face,” Clark said, using a descriptive phrase regarding Ames’ prowess on the instrument.
It proved prophetic, with Ames ripping out solo after solo during Good Looks’ performance.
Behind it, drummer Phil Dunne and Good Looks’ newest member, bassist Harrison Anderson, laid out a rock-solid rhythm during the band’s songs.
Nashville-based band Future Crib opened the show on the outdoor stage. Although the band is from Nashville, it’s far from a country-based group, instead regaling the crowd with its brand of indie/alternative rock.
Like the other two bands performing on the outdoor stage, Future Crib also received an enthusiastic reception from festival-goers.
A couple of the band members even switched places for a few songs, with the drummer moving to lead guitar and vocal duties and his counterpart moving from guitar to drums.
Future Crib rocked just as hard either way, with the band’s finale “Most Likely Never Going to Die” drawing an especially raucous response from festival-goers.
At the conclusion of the outdoor show, as Kline and hellogoodbye were exiting the stage, he gave one last shoutout to the Dancing Rabbit crowd.
“Thank you so much McAlester!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.