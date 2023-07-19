Flooding is again an issue at the Pittsburg County Election Board.
During recent heavy rainfall, water seeped along the floor into parts of four different rooms at the Election Board offices, which are part of the Pittsburg County Courthouse Annex.
Water running into Election Board offices saturated carpets, with Election Board workers forced to remove some equipment and supplies to other areas or rooms.
Equipment that had to be relocated included electronic voting devices, or machines, that are used in Pittsburg County Elections.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said water seeped into her office and the office of Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris, along with a supply room and equipment room.
In addition to having drying fans placed at several locations, along with rooms and offices filled with equipment that had to moved from other areas, the smell of wet and damp carpet continued to hang in the air at the Election Board office this week.
“We can’t work like this,” said Barnes. “I mean we can, but ...”
Barnes said no one has determined what caused the water to seep into the Election Board, other than heavy rainfall.
“This is every time it rains,” Barnes said.
Election Board offices have flooded before, including in 2019 and 2015.
In 2019, county officials determined water runoff entered the Election Board offices and portions of the courthouse after a utility workers dug a hole in an alley behind the buildings. Work by utility workers were also pinpointed as the cause of similar flooding in 2015.
Barnes said they thought the problem has been resolved when sealant was placed on asphalt in the alleyway behind the Election Board offices.
That had appeared to be working until the latest rounds of flooding following the recent heavy rains.
Following a previous bout of water damage, workers placed two-by-fours at the bottom of some sheetrock along the walls, which may have prevented the sheetrock from being damaged as extensively this time.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith told Barnes earlier this week commissioners would come to the Election Board office to see the water damage for themselves.
Barnes said Wednesday she was later contacted and told it would probably be Monday before commissioners could determine what should be done, because they first wanted to get some legal advice.
