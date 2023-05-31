The Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church of McAlester is celebrating the 17th Anniversary of the service and leadership of Pastor Anthony D. Washington and First Lady Loise Washington at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.
The special guest messenger will be the Reverend Dr. Andrew Robertson, pastor of The House of Prayer and Praise, Fort Smith, Arkansas, along with his choir and members of his congregation.
Pastor Washington and Lady Washington are well known throughout the city of McAlester, as well as the state, for their community involvement, their service to others, and their dedication to kingdom building in the Body of Christ.
Mount Triumph is an affiliate of the Central Wayland District, of the Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State Convention.
Pastor Washington holds the office of moderator of the Central Wayland District. He has served and continues to serve on a number of boards and committees, including the Pittsburg County Health Department Advisory Board and the city of McAlester Ethics Board.
He also serves as chairman of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, which annually honors the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., along with many other visionaries and history-makers.
First Lady Loise Butler Washington serves as the Minister of Music at Mt. Triumph. She is, also, the president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Central Wayland District.
She has also served on a number of local and state boards and commissions. Loise Washington is the organizer and director of the McAlester MLK Unity Choir, which performs annually at the MLK Unity Banquet.
Pastor Anthony and Lady Washington are the parents of Anthony Harrison, Tony Washington and Waverlee Washington. They are the proud grandparents of Aniya, Taelyn and Timberlin Washington.
If additional information is needed, please contact Will Ella Davis, chairman of the MTBC Pastor’s Aide Committee. The Mt. Triumph Baptist Church is at 408 East Wyandotte Ave. This celebration is open to the Public.
