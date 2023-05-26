American Legion Post 180 is seeking volunteers to help make sure an American flag is posted by the grave of all veterans who are buried in cemeteries at Hartshorne.
“We invite each and everyone to come to Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m. to help put out flags,” said Post 180 Adjutant Shirley Mathews.
She said volunteers can pick up flags at the Veterans Monument adjacent to the Elmwood Cemetery Pavilion in Hartshorne.
Volunteers are also needed to place flags by graves of veterans at the Holy Rosary Cemetery, across the street from Elmwood Cemetery, and at Elm Park Cemetery, to the north of Elmwood.
Hopes are to have flags placed beside the grave of every veteran in the cemeteries in time for Post 180’s Memorial Day program.
It’s set for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Veterans Monument and Pavilion in Elmwood Cemetery.
Once volunteers pick up the flags Saturday, they are to look for graves with markers designating a veteran is buried there and then post a flag beside the grave.
All volunteers are welcome and no registration is required.
Volunteers can simply show up at the Veterans Monument beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to pick up flags and start placing them.
“Anyone can be a volunteer,” said Mathews, who is a U.S. Navy veteran. “The more, the merrier. The more volunteers we have, the faster we can get done.”
Post 180 has from 500-to-600 flags to put out for Memorial Day, Mathews said. It’s a number that increases each year, when more veterans pass away.
Post 180 also provides flags to be placed at the graves of veterans who are buried in other Hartshorne-area cemeteries, including cemeteries at Cole Chapel, Adamson, Sulphur and Gowen.
Mathews said family members of veterans buried at those four cemeteries normally take care of their flag placements.
Included in Monday’s Memorial Day program at Elmwood Cemetery is the posting of colors, prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, music, reading of names of fallen comrades, a reading of “Flanders Fields” and “America’s Answer.”
Staff Sgt. Sarah Stiltner will present the Memorial Day message, with the program concluding with the playing of “Taps,” retiring the colors and closing remarks by Post 180 Commander John Beauchamp.
Mathews said some of the small flags will be placed around the Veterans Monument on Monday so family members can pick them up for any graves of veterans that were inadvertently missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.