Precautionary voluntary boil orders were issued Sunday, June 18, for Hartshorne, Haileyville and Adamson Rural Water District #8.
All three get their treated drinking water from the Pittsburg County Water Authority which has a water treatment plant in Adamson.
The Hartshorne alert reads:
"Alert. Precautionary Boil Order June 18.
"Due to the recent water issue with our water source at the Pittsburg County Water Authority, the city of Hartshorne is issuing a voluntary boil order.
"This boil order has been issued as a precautionary boil order only! If you choose to follow the precautionary boil order, we advise boiling for 10 minutes prior to consumption.
"Sorry for any inconveniences this may have caused."
The precautionary boil orders for Haileyville and Adamson RWD #8 are identical, except for the names.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner said the boil order came from the source at the PCWA.
She shared a message she said the PCWA sent to city of Hartshorne Water Superintendent Wes Miller:
"Due to us cleaning out the clarifier, the discharge has turned the water yellow," Faulkner said the message from Ryan McCullar at the PCWA read.
Faulkner said the PCWA advised it had been in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and they decided to go on a precautionary boil order.
Faulkner said Sunday the water at her house had a brownish-yellow tint.
The Hartshorne mayor said the city will flush the city water lines, but did not want to do it too soon out of a concern that would pull more of the discolored water into the lines.
She noted that labs may not be open to test water samples until Tuesday, because of closures Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday.
"We will start flushing water lines as soon as we get the go-ahead," Faulkner said.
Haileyville Mayor Catherine Bailey-Morgan that Haileyville has also issued the order as a precaution.
"It is voluntary," she noted.
