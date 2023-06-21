A precautionary boil order remained in effect Wednesday for water customers of Hartshorne, Haileyville and Pittsburg County Rural Water District No. 8 in Adamson and is expected to continue awhile longer.
Hartshorne, Haileyville and RWD No. 8 all purchase their treated water from the Pittsburg County Water Authority, which operates a water treatment plant in Adamson.
An alert states those who choose to follow the precautionary, voluntary boil order should boil their water for 10 minutes before consuming it.
City of Hartshorne Water Department Superintendent Wes Miller said Wednesday Hartshorne's voluntary, precautionary boil order will remain in place until water samples sent to a laboratory for testing determine it's safe to remove it.
He planned to collect and send the samples to lab for testing on Thursday. Miller said it usually takes up to a day to a day-and-a-half to get results.
Treated water for water customers of Hartshorne, Haileyville and Adamson Rural Water District No. 8 had shown some clearing from the brownish-colored water that emanated from water taps over the weekend, although the water still hadn't reached its normal hue.
Officials figured the wisest course is to keep the voluntary, precautionary boil order in effect until laboratory testing ascertains the water is safe to drink without boiling.
Miller didn't want to send the samples in too soon, while the water remained discolored. He said the city of Hartshorne has continued to flush its lines.
"We flushed all night and we went out to the water plant," Miller said Wednesday. He said things are looking better.
Miller said the latest information aligns with his plans to send water samples from Hartshorne to a lab for testing on Thursday as planned.
"It looks like we're right on track," he said.
Adamson RWD No. 8 issued an update on its website on Wednesday, June 21, stating "We are still under a voluntary boil order a this time."
Hartshorne still had an alert issued on its website Wednesday as well, with the precautionary boil order also still in effect in Haileyville.
The alert and precautionary boil order posted by the city of Hartshorne states:
"Due to the recent water issue with our source at the Pittsburg County Water Authority, the city of Hartshorne has issued a voluntary boil order.
"This order has been issued as a precautionary measure only.
"If you choose to follow this voluntary boil order, we recommend boiling water for 10 minutes prior to consumption for the next seven days.
"We apologize for any inconvenience!"
With the voluntary boil order issued on June 18, keeping it in effect for seven days would extend it to June 25.
Miller, at the Hartshorne Water Department, said things should be back to normal if the water continues continues to clear and laboratory testing determines there is no need to keep the voluntary boil order in place.
