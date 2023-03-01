It has been said that food is medicine, but what about fuel? Our bodies are amazing machines that require fuel to run. While it might seem strange to equate food with fuel, food is broken down into glucose, amino acids, and fatty acids to provide the fuel our bodies need.
Carbohydrates (carbs), fats, and proteins are macronutrients that fuel our body. By eating the right types of foods, our bodies will run more efficiently.
• Carbs are our main source of energy and aid in digestion.
• Protein helps build and repair tissues and muscles. They create enzymes and hormones.
• Fat helps us absorb major vitamins and protect our vital organs.
There are simple choices we can make to provide the best fuel for our body.
• Eat a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. These foods provide fiber that aid in digestion, help with weight loss, can help lower cholesterol, and so much more.
• Eating a variety of lean meats can help build muscle and support your immune system. Chicken breast, sirloin and ground turkey are a few good examples.
• Healthy fat support heart health and can help lower inflammation. Consuming foods like salmon, nuts, avocados are just a few ways to add a little healthy fat into your diet
What we eat matters. The types of foods we consume help us fuel our bodies now and can help us decrease the risk of chronic diseases in the future.
There are even steps we can take to make good choices for bodies and protect our environment too. Sustainability is one way to nourish ourselves while protecting the environment. Simple changes can make big differences.
• Make one day a week a plant-based meal such as Meatless Monday. On that day you can plate-up delicious meals such as chickpea curry, black bean chili, or one pot tomato basil pasta.
• Decrease waste by meal planning. Make a grocery list before you shop. Be creative and use leftovers instead of throwing them out. If you have lots of vegetables on hand, make a hearty vegetable soup!
• Buy more foods with minimal packaging. Shop your farmer’s market or buy in bulk. When you buy local foods in season, they are fresher and tastier!
• Grow your own food. Keep it simple. Grow one or two items. If space is a challenge, use containers.
Make the effort to choose better fuel for your body and help it run more efficiently. Remember a healthy balance of macronutrients will ensure your body has the best effective fuel. Little steps turn into long strides. With the right fuel and some activity, you can have a healthy lifestyle now and for the future.
For more information about choosing healthier “fuel” for your body, contact your VA dietitians by calling 1-888-397-8387.
