Emergency personnel reported to a vehicle stuck in flash flood waters near Puterbaugh Middle School in McAlester around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver was OK and personnel moved the vehicle after water receded.
A tornado-warned storm rolled through Savanna and Pittsburg County starting Monday evening before dumping rain on the area.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area through 10:45 p.m. Monday.
McAlester Police Department dispatchers received reports of downed trees, a downed power line, and other damage from the storms before another set of storms was to move through the area.
Vehicles also got stuck in high water at the Wade Watts underpass along US Highway 69.
A wind gust of 71 mph was recorded at the McAlester Regional Airport.
At least 630 customers reported power outages in Pittsburg County as of 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma outage map.
PSO customers can report an outage here.
Anyone can view the PSO outage map here.
