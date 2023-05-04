UPDATE: Mayor John Browne said an emergency meeting of the city council is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at city hall to address water issues.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a "Do Not Use" order Thursday to those who get their drinking water from the city of McAlester's Public Works Authority.
DEQ Director of Communications Erin Hatfield told the News-Capital near noon Thursday that "The DEQ has issued a 'Do Not Use' order that will remain in place until sample results show the water is safe for consumption."
When told the city of McAlester sent alerts stating it was under a mandatory boil order on Thursday, Hatfield checked with DEQ Programs Manager George Russell to see if the DEQ had changed its stance.
Hatfield said the DEQ "Do Not Use" order remains in effect.
She said the DEQ is not issuing a mandatory boil order because the state agency does not want the water used at this time — period.
"Right now, do not use it," she said. "We are not going to issue a boil order.
"We definitely do not want people to use it," Hatfield said.
Hatfield said it could take until next week to get all the required testing and results to determine if the water is safe for use.
She also said she does not know why the city issued a mandatory boil order Thursday, when the state DEQ does not want the water used.
Hatfield said the city can issue precautionary boil orders — but mandatory boil orders normally come through the DEQ.
In addition to water customers in the city of McAlester, the "Do Not Use" order includes five rural water districts which receive water from the city's water treatment plant.
"The water is not to be used for consumption, food preparation, dishwashing, brushing teeth or hand-washing," the DEQ said.
"It is recommended that consumers use bottled water or water from another source," the DEQ continued in the order, issued Thursday, May 4.
"This order was issued due to the potential for contamination following the loss of pressure and the emergency use of non-standard equipment," the DEQ said.
Water systems which purchase water from the McAlester Public Works Authority and are also under the do not use order are:
• Pittsburg County RWD No. 5.
• Pittsburg County RWD No. 6.
• Pittsburg County RWD No. 7.
• Pittsburg County RWD No. 9.
• Pittsburg County RWD No. 16.
Water customers who are uncertain which water company supplies their water can find out by checking their water bills, the DEQ noted.
"Residents will be notified when the water is safe for human consumption," the DEQ said. Federal law requires that customers be notified when a public water supply exceeds specific maximum contaminant levels and may by harmful to the health of consumers, the DEQ concluded in the statement.
The city of McAlester said Wednesday a high-service pump at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant was not properly functioning and issued a precautionary boil advisory.
Alerts sent Thursday morning stated the city "successfully bypassed the pumps" and water was again flowing through the city's water lines — at a greatly reduced pressure.
McAlester normally has three water pumps in operation at the city’s water plant.
“One of them just got back from being refurbished,” said city of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon said. “It’s being set up.”
Another pump that was working at the water plant went out last night, she said.
“The third one had been sent to be refurbished,” she said. “It is complete. We contacted them and they’re sending it back to us.”
Kennon did not have information immediately available as to where the pump must be sent from on its way back to McAlester.
The city is looking to purchase additional pumps to avoid this problem in the future, she said.
Hopes are the pump being returned to service will be able to pump an adequate water supply to the city’s water towers when it comes back online, Kennon said Wednesday.
The city is working with the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management on the water issues.
Tanker trucks were standing by to supply water to the McAlester Regional Health Center if needed, Kennon said.
Kennon said MRHC was maintaining water pressure through the city's water lines as of Thursday morning and asked customers to conserve water.
"We ask that you continue to conserve water as the pumps are starting to refill," Kennon said. "The bypass will provide basic services for our citizens until additional resolutions are achieved."
Kennon said some areas may continue to see very low or or possibly no water pressure until the issue is resolved.
As of Thursday morning, the city of McAlester also warned its water customers not to ingest the drinking water.
"Due to the potential for contamination following the loss of pressure and the emergency use of non-standard equipment, the drinking water supplied by the city of McAlester may be unsafe for human consumption," Kennon said.
