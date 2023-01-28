Pittsburg County commissioners have refused to pay the city of McAlester’s stormwater fees since the county took over possession of the Southeast Expo Center.
Records the News-Capital obtained under the state’s Opens Records Act show the utility bill for the Expo Center as of Dec. 20, 2022, stood at $19,642.87.
In addition to a $1,045 stormwater fee for the month, it also included $403.97 for water usage; $191.73 for garbage; 40 cents for a recycling fee; $4.16 for a landfill fee and another $5.16, also listed as garbage.
Along with the monthly fees, the Dec. 22 bill included a “balance forward” amount of $17,992.12, which includes unpaid stormwater fees assessed to the Expo Center.
If the bill wasn’t paid by Dec. 20, the bill total stood to rise to $19,807.90, according to records the News-Capital obtained.
County commissioners maintain the city is unfairly assessing the stormwater fee to the county.
In another effort to resolve the impasse, Pittsburg County commissioners have called a special meeting for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Commissioners Conference Room at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
County commissioners say they’ve been paying their monthly water usage fees, garbage bills and other related fees on a regular basis, but they’re still refusing to pay the stormwater fee — and they say they’ve got a good reason for doing so.
“They’re charging us a stormwater fee,” noted County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers. But he said the stormwater runoff at the Expo Center doesn’t run into the city’s stormwater system.
“It runs into a creek,” said Rogers. Both Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said the creek flows away from the city and doesn’t affect the city’s stormwater system at all.
When asked, they confirmed that the county has not been paying the stormwater fees assessed to the Expo Center by the city of McAlester.
“We’ve been paying our water bill on usage,” Selman said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said he plans to attend the county commissioners’ special Tuesday meeting, hopefully along with two city councilors he appointed to a committee to look at the issue and help find a solution: Ward 2 City Councilor Justin Few and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Browne said he does not consider simply cutting the city’s water supply off to the Expo Center because of the unpaid stormwater fees an option.
“The thing that makes this situation unique is the Expo Center is part of the Emergency Management Plan for Pittsburg County,” Browne said.
He said he does not see much sentiment on the city council for de-annexing the Expo Center out of the city limits as the commissioners have requested.
Browne also said City attorney John T. Hammons advised the city council that it can’t simply waive stormwater fees on a case-by-case basis.
“I determined the best course of action is to set up a meeting to work out a way that would be beneficial to both parties,” Browne said.
County commissioners took over operations of the Expo Center soon after they took action terminate the city’s lease 2001 30-year lease from the county in June 2021 and gave the city an Aug. 15, 2021 deadline to vacate the building.
Stormwater fees or any other utility fees assessed by the city of McAlester had not been an issue when the city operated the Expo Center.
During the 20 years the city operated the Expo Center the city did not assess a water bill or other city utility fees to the facility. It also didn’t assess a stormwater fee on the Expo Center while the city operated it.
However, once the city returned the Expo Center to the county, the city began charging the county utility fees — including a stormwater fee that typically totals more than $1,000 per month.
“I said ‘Hold it,’” Selman said. “It goes out of the parking lot and into the creek,” he said of the stormwater at the Expo Center. “They’re charging us over $1,000 every month,” he said of stormwater fees the city assess the county at the Expo.
“This is taxpayer money,” Selman said. “We just need to sit down and have a pow wow.”
Asked about the Tuesday meeting, Rogers said “We’re trying to work something out.
“I wish they would de-annex us out of the city limits,” Rogers added.
Selman is also hopeful agreement can be reached.
“I would hope they can see we need all the taxpayer dollars coming in to go forward and make progress, other than to just give it to the city for no reason when the water’s running into the creek,” Selman said.
Mayor Browne also hopes the issue can be resolved.
“I just hope we can work out something that will work for both parties,” said Browne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.