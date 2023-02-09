Oklahoma’s new District 2 U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen plans to hold his first town hall meeting in McAlester since taking office in January.
Brecheen, a Republican from rural Coal County, is set to host the town hall meeting from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Clark Bass Building Conference Center’s Room 215 on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Brecheen’s Communication Director Ben Decatur said Brecheen will cover a variety of subjects and will take questions during the McAlester town hall.
“A big purpose of the town hall meeting is we want to educate people on our dire financial straits,” Decatur said, referring to the nations’ financial situation. Brecheen is expected to address subjects such as the national debt and inflation.
Brecheen is serving on the House Budget Committee. It’s responsible for developing the annual budget resolution, which is a mechanism for setting forth aggregate levels of spending, revenue, the deficit or surplus and public debt, according to budget.house.gov.
The House Budget Committee will likely play a key role in what is expected to be upcoming negotiations involving the House, Senate and the White House regarding federal spending.
Brecheen is also expected to address issues with the nation’s border, with Brecheen serving on the House Committee on Homeland Security. Its responsibilities include oversight of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as well as legislation involving the nation’s security.
Brecheen was among newly-elected U.S. House members who gathered in Washington on Jan. 3 for swearing-in ceremonies. However, the swearing-in was delayed until Jan. 7 when it took 15 ballots to elect Kevin McCarthy as the new U.S. House speaker after Republicans took over the majority in the U.S. House following the November elections.
Decatur said Brecheen is looking forward to holding town hall meetings with constituents.
“Before the pandemic, town halls were a lot more regular,” Decatur noted. He said Brecheen plans to hold more of them across District 2 now that the situation is getting more back to normal.
Brecheen won the District 2 House seat previously held by Markwayne Mullin, who ran a successful campaign to fill the unexpired term of former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, after Inhofe stepped down in midterm.
